The CHF is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is a bit stronger

As North American traders enter for the day, the CHF is the strongest, while the AUD is the weakest. The USD is looking tilting to the upside with gains vs the CAD, AUD, NZD, GBP and JPY and declines vs the EUR and CHF. The US futures are implying a near unchanged stock market. Yields are steady. JP Morgan/Chase Jamie Dimon says in a letter to stockholders that he sees the economy booming into 2023 as a result of monetary and fiscal stimulus, but does warn about inflation. Fed's Kaplan is leaning toward weaning off extraordinary measures of monetary stimulus.













The ranges and changes are somewhat mixed. The EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and USDCHF are mixed up with the dollar higher and lower. The commodity currencies are somewhat consistent with the dollar higher vs those currencies. The JPY crosses are mixed.