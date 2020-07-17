The USD is mostly lower

The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day. The USD is modestly lower, but mixed. The GBP, JPY, CAD, NZD are all within 0.08% of unchanged. The greenback is lower vs the EUR, CHF and AUD.

















Spot gold is trading up $9.73 or 0.54% at $1806.91

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $-0.15 or more -0.34% at $40.61. The September contract is also down marginally by $0.16 or -0.39% to $40.77.

In the premarket for US stocks the futures are implying a mixed opening after the down day yesterday. Netflix earnings were less than expectations with the 3rd quarter estimates for subscriber growth much less than estimates . That has the NASDAQ index lagging the S&P and Dow in early premarket trading. The S&P and Dow are trading marginally higher while the NASDAQ index is trading near unchanged. S&P index is trading down +6 points



NASDAQ index is trading down +1 point



Dow industrial average down +78 points

In the European markets, the major indices are also trading mixed with the France CAC and Spain's Ibex down long Germany, UK and Italy shares are higher.

German DAX, +0.4%



France's CAC, -0.2%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%



Spain's Ibex, -0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.2%

In the US debt market, yields are lower with the yield curve marginally lower as well:



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mixed.

The ranges and changes are showing modest ranges of 33 or less in the GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD. That is showing lots of apathy in the markets for the summer Friday. The EURUSD and USDCHF are doing better with ranges of 52 and 49 respectively and trending in the dollar lower direction.