The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is mostly lower
The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day. The USD is modestly lower, but mixed. The GBP, JPY, CAD, NZD are all within 0.08% of unchanged. The greenback is lower vs the EUR, CHF and AUD.
The ranges and changes are showing modest ranges of 33 or less in the GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD and NZDUSD. That is showing lots of apathy in the markets for the summer Friday. The EURUSD and USDCHF are doing better with ranges of 52 and 49 respectively and trending in the dollar lower direction.
In other markets:
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mixed.
- Spot gold is trading up $9.73 or 0.54% at $1806.91
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $-0.15 or more -0.34% at $40.61. The September contract is also down marginally by $0.16 or -0.39% to $40.77.
- S&P index is trading down +6 points
- NASDAQ index is trading down +1 point
- Dow industrial average down +78 points
- German DAX, +0.4%
- France's CAC, -0.2%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.5%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.4%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.2%
