The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed

As the election results project a toss up for the Presidential race, North American traders start their day, and the snapshot shows that the CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest. The USD is mixed. The snapshot shows one thing. The reality of the price action over the last 12 or so hours has showed a lot of up and down runs with the election ups and downs.











In other markets:





Spot gold is trading near unchanged at plus $0.69 or 0.4% at $1910.06.



Spot silver is trading down $0.06 or -0.26% at $24.16



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.76 or 2.04% at $38.44

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying sharply higher levels:

Dow, +172 points



NASDAQ up 400 points



S&P index up 54 points

In the European markets, major indices are mostly higher heading to the 2 solid days up to start the week. The Spanish Ibex is the exception:

German DAX, +1.1%



France's CAC, +1.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +1%



Spain's Ibex, -0.15%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.28%

In the US debt market yields of turned lower in what has been volatile trading overnight:





In the European debt market the benchmark 10 year yields are lower across the board.







Looking at the ranges and changes, the ranges are oversized. Not surprising. The changes (the tops graph below) show that the major currency pairs have all returned to near the closing levels from Tuesday's trading. The largest change in the snapshot is the EURUSD at 18 pips. The AUDUSD is the lowest at unchanged in the snapshot today.