The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Technical Analysis
The USD is modestly rebounding after moving to the lowest level since 2018
The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as North American traders enter for the day. The dual negotiations continue with the US lawmakers likely to move into the weekend and the same being true for Brexit negotiations (at the least). German Ifo data, UK retail sales were better than expected. In the NA session, the Canada retail sales, US current account and US leading index are on the economic calendar this morning.
The ranges and changes are showing up and down (down and up) ranges in the major pairs (most are off their highs). Glancing at some charts, the USDJPY and USDCHF moved to test their 100 hour MAs and backed off against resistance and retraced the gains. The USDCAD trades mostly between it's 100 and 200 hour MAs. The NZDUSD was another pair that went down and tested its 100 hour MA, and bounced back higher.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading near unchanged at $1885
- Spot silver is down $0.16 or -0.64% at $25.89
- WTI crude oil futures are down $0.06 or -0.06% of $48.33
- Bitcoin on Coinbase is trading up $123.31 to $22,900. The high price reached $23,280. The low price extended to $22,480 after the sharp run higher yesterday.
- Dow, is down -4 points
- NASDAQ index +62 points
- S&P index, down -4 point
- German DAX, +0.17%
- France's CAC, -0.1%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.7%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.2%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with the exception being the UK 10 year yield (-3.9 basis points).