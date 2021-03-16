The CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is mixed
As North American traders enter for the day, the CHF is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest. The USD is trading mixed. Most of the major currencies are close together in the ranking. The USD has changes of less than 0.17% vs EUR, JPY, CAD, AUD and NZD. In the US, retail sales will be reported for the month of February (expectations -0.5%, with ex auto and gas also at -0.5%).
Looking at the changes and ranges, the four of the major currency pairs vs the USD are within 8 pips of unchanged. The low to high trading ranges are well below there 22 day averages with the exception of the GBP pairs which moved lower in the Asian and into the European session, only to rebound over the last 3 hours of trading back toward the session midpoint. EURGBP raced higher with the GBPs decline (trading at the highest level since March 5) but has backed off over the last 3 hours.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is up up $0.86 or 0.05% at $1732.49.
- Spot silver is down $0.17 or -0.67% at $26.07
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.81 or -1.24% $64.58
- The price of bitcoin is trading down $1100 or -1.96% and $55,300
- Dow up 12.54 points
- S&P up +4.6 points
- The Nasdaq is +67 points
- German DAX, +0.68%
- France's CAC, +0.28%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.87%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.46%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.57%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with Spain and Italy higher while Germany, France, UK, marginally lower.