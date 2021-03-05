The CHF is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

US jobs day. The USD is stronger going into the report

As North American traders enter for the day and traders get ready for the US jobs report, the CHF is the strongest (it was the weakest yesterday) and the NZD is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher with declines only vs the CHF. It is strongest vs the AUD and NZD.















In other markets: Spot gold is down around one dollar or -0.6% at $1696.60

WTI crude oil futures are continuing the move to the upside with a gain of $1.52 or 2.4% at $65.36



The the price of bitcoin is trading down $23 and -0.05% of $47,856. The high price reached $48,689.77. That the low price extended to $46,219.32 In the premarket for US stocks has rebounded after earlier market losses, and trade marginally higher

Dow up 65 points



NASDAQ index up 15 points



S&P index up 11 points

in the European equity markets, the major indices are mostly lower:

German DAX, -0.6%



France's CAC, -0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.3%



Spain's Ibex, -0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

In the US debt market, the snapshot shows modest changes across the yield curve:





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are moving higher.







Locked and loaded and awaiting the jobs report at the bottom of the hour

Looking at the changes in ranges, the GBP ranges are outpacing. The GBPUSD has continued the run lower started yesterday after the pair stalled against its 200 hour moving average at the excessive highs and then moved back below its 100 hour moving average. The USDCHF move to a new cycle hi in the early European session, but as since reversed lower and trades at the lows for the day. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD have been moving to the downside for most of the session and trades near session levels ahead of the jobs report.