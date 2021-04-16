The CHF is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is marginally lower mostly

As the North American session gets underway, the CHF is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest. The USD is modestly lower with most of the declines vs the CHF, CAD and EUR. The AUD, NZD, JPY and GBP are more near unchanged. Stocks are marginally higher. Yields are lower. Kaplan speaks later today. US Housing starts and U of Mich. Sentiment will be released. After yesterday's strong claims and retail sales, the market will be looking for a move higher today in sentiment for April (Preliminary) to show the economic improvement.





















The AUDUSD and NZDUSD AND the USDJPY have modest ranges of 29 to 36 pips in the morning snapshot.







Spot gold is up $18 or 1.04% at $1782.20



spot silver is up $0.42 or 1.66% $26.27



WTI crude oil futures are up six cents or 0.09% at $63.52



Bitcoin is trading down to thousand $700 or -4.3% at $66650. In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are marginally higher after yesterday's sharp move higher saw the NASDAQ move up 1.31% and the S&P index close higher by 1.11%.

Dow of the 72 points after yesterday's 305.10 point gain

S&P up 9 points after yesterday's 45.76 point gain

Nasdaq up 39 points after yesterday's 180.92 point gain In the European equity markets, the major indices are also trading higher:

German DAX, +1%



Francie's CAC, +0.42%



UK's FTSE 100 +0.54%



Spain's Ibex, +0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%



In the US debt market yields are lower with the yield curve flatter:









The European debt market, the yields are marginally higher across the board is a week moves toward an end:











The ranges and changes are mixed. The USDCHF and USDCAD stick out as they trend to the downside. The AUDUSD corrected after a run higher over the last few days but is trading back near the highs. I did a video that focused on the AUDUSD trend move this week. You can watch it here.