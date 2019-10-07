The CHF is the strongest while the AUD is the weakest

The USD is stronger but mixed

The week is starting the North American session with the CHF and JPY as the strongest (flight to relative safety of the CHF). The AUD and NZD are the weakest. The USD is mixed but stronger. The dollar is stronger vs the AUD (0.47%), NZD (0.43%) and the GBP (0.08%). The CHF (-0.16%), JPY (-0.09%) and EUR (-0.07%).

















In other markets:





Spot gold is down -$4.86 or -0.32% at $1499.89

WTI crude oil is up $0.61 or 1.16% at $53.42

Bitcoin on Coinbase is up $130 at $8038.44. The low for the weekend reached $7762.35. The lowest levels in October reached $7701. The digital currency remains below its 200 day MA at $8549.21 (using a 7 day workweek and Coinbase prices). In the US stock market, the futures are implying a lower opening:

Dow, -71 points

S&P, -8 points

Nasdaq, -25 point In the European markets, the indices are higher:

German Dax, +0.2%

France's CAC +0.15%

UK FTSE, +0.22%

Spain's Ibex +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.30% IN the US debt market, the snapshot is showing yields are marginally higher:









In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed with modest gains or declines:









Looking at the ranges and changes, the ranges are relatively modest compared to the 22 day trading ranges (red line on the lower chart below - about a month average). The EURUuSD, USDCHF, USDCAD all have ranges less than 30 pips (not a lot). There is room to roam but it is Monday.