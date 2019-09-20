The CHF is the strongest while the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mostly higher

The CHF is the strongest of the major currencies as North American traders enter for the day. The NZD is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher with gains against all them major currencies with the exception of the JPY and the CHF





With the exception of the GBPUSD which saw prices rise and then tumble back down on Brexit disappoint, the other pairs are trading in a moderate ranges. All the GBP pairs have seen ups and downs and the most price action.



