The CHF is the strongest while the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is mostly higher
The CHF is the strongest of the major currencies as North American traders enter for the day. The NZD is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher with gains against all them major currencies with the exception of the JPY and the CHF
With the exception of the GBPUSD which saw prices rise and then tumble back down on Brexit disappoint, the other pairs are trading in a moderate ranges. All the GBP pairs have seen ups and downs and the most price action.
In other markets this morning:
- spot gold is trading up $2.29 or 0.15% at $1501.25
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.59 a 1.01% at $58.72
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading marginally higher:
- Dow industrial average up 35.21 points
- NASDAQ index +10 points
- S&P index +3.6 points
In the European market, a snapshot of the market currently shows:
- German DAX, unchanged
- France's CAC , +0.3%
- UK's FTSE, +0.18%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.39%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.27%
In the US treasury market, yields are trading their unchanged levels
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mostly lower with the exception being the UK ( up 0.9 basis points).