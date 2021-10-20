The classic carry trade continues to run as reflation bets continue

NZD/JPY once paid 7%



The days of carry are long gone but perhaps the run in NZD/JPY for the past two weeks reveals that they will soon return.





The days of 7% carry in NZD/JPY are long gone but the persistent bid in the pair along with a broader reflationary narrative could continue to underpin the pair. I keep looking for a pullback that never comes. The pair have been on the opposite ends of the FX spectrum every day this week and for most of last week in a classic breakout.





The weekly chart shows the long period of consolidation as hiccups around delta hit but the break has been impressive. It will face a big test at 84.90 but the strength of the move so far is grounds for optimism.



