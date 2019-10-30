The dollar moved higher initially but fell back off

Dollar a little higher

EURUSD









The EURUSD moved down toward the 100 hour MA at 1.10993 - the low reached 1.11017 - but has bounced back toward the pre-release level at 1.1115 level. The 200 hour MA and the 100 day MA at 1.1120 area remains the topside target to get above.....





USDJPY









The USDJPY move up to test the last swing high from yesterday at 108.976 and backed off (the low was at 108.84 at the time of the release).





The pair trades at 108.94 now. A move above the 108.976 and then the 200 day MA at 109.027 is the key targets above to get above and stay above.





The US stocks are little changed:

S&P index was down -4.9 points. It is currently down -2.68 points



Nasdaq index was down -19 points. It is currently down -8.33 points

The Dow was down -14 points. It is currently up 5.7 points. In the US debt market:

