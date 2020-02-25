The Dow fall below the 200 day MA for the first time since October 3

Can it stay below now

The Dow is currently trading down around 800 points at 27164 The low reached 27111.32.









In the process the index has moved below its 200 day moving average at 27230.50. That is the 1st break below since October 3 (closed above on that day and has not been below since today).





The last close below the 200 Day Moving Average was way back on June 4, 2019. There have been 5 days since that time where the price traded below the 200 day moving average, but did not close below the key level.





On the downside, should there be more momentum to the downside a trend line cuts across at the 26954 level. There are 3 points 1 at line going back to early June 2019. From the high, the Dow has fallen by 8.36%.

