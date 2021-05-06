The Dow industrial average closes at another record high

NASDAQ snaps four days losing streak.

The US stocks rallied into the close with the Dow ending the session at a new record and at the highs of the day. The index is closing up 315.76 points for the fourth higher close in as many days. The NASDAQ index is also closing higher for the first time in five trading days.





A snapshot of the final numbers are showing:



Dow industrial average rose 318.19 points or 0.93% at 34548.53. The high reached 34561.29



S&P index rose 33.51 points or 0.8% at 4201.10. The high reached 4202.80



Nasdaq index closed up 50.42 points or 0.37% at 13632.84. The high reached 13635.74 The Russell index eked out a tiny gain by closing up 0.05 points or 0.002% at 2241.42.





At the lows:

Dow was down -45.28 points or -0.13%

S&P was down -20.09 points or -0.48%

Nasdaq was down -143.03 points or -1.05%

Russell 2000 index traded down -42.37 points or -1.89% The major indices snatch victory from the jaws of defeat today. Tomorrow the nonfarm payroll report (and other employment statistics) will be released at 8:30 AM ET.







