The Dow is leading the charge today

The Dow is leading the charge the upside. The 30 industrial stocks are currently trading up 473 points or 1.64% at 29280.88. The high price just reached 29285.40. What Dow stocks are leading the charge?

That is a lot of stocks with gains of over 2.5% or more on the day.

Merck and Company, -3.36%



Walt Disney, -2.13%



Nike, -0.64%



Visa, -0.61%



McDonald's, -0.01%



The S&P index is up 1.13% and the NASDAQ composite index is up a relatively modest 0.57% but closing here would be a record.





The moved to the upside has the USDJPY testing its session highs and highest level since January 22.





Being at the hourly chart, the price low for the New York session did fine support against the swing high from January 24 and January 23 at the 109.65 level (the low reached 109.64). Helping the tone today for the dollar was the higher ISM nonmanufacturing data which reaches highest level since August.











Another good day for stocks and that is helping the USDJPY as well.