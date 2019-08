The index is down -280 points at the low

The Dow has moved back in the black after being down -280 points at the low.





The S&P index and Nasdaq are still negative but have recouped much of their declines.





A snapshot currently shows the the S&P index -11.26 points (it was down -37.94 points at the lows). The NASDAQ is down -58 points after being down -128.80 point at the lows.