The Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde stocks end higher on the week, but down the month

Today is a mixed day for stocks.

According to FirstSquawk, the S&P has the highest percentage weekly gain since early June, but the largest percentage monthly loss since May.





The Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde of the US stock market.





For the day, the major indices were - what else - mixed. The closes are showing:





The S&P index rose 1.88 points or 0.06% at 2926.46

The NASDAQ index fell -10.511 points or -0.13% at 7962.88

The Dow industrial average rose 41.03 points or 0.16% at 26403.28. For the week, the gains were solid: The S&P index rose 2.79%

The NASDAQ index rose 2.72%

The Dow industrial average rose 3.02% For the month, the numbers are not so great:

S&P index fell -1.81%



NASDAQ index fell -2.60%



Dow industrial average fell -1.62%



S&P index +16.74%



NASDAQ index +20.01%



Dow industrial average +13.19%

So how are your doing? ForexLive

Finally, might as well take a snapshot of the year to date: