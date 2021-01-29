The earnings calendar for next week includes Amazon, Alphabet, PayPal, Chipotle
Technical Analysis
Another big week for earnings next weekNext week is another big earnings week. This week's results, although mostly better than expectations, saw investor sell into the bounces (generally speaking).
So what reaction will the results next week bring?
Below is a list of the major releases:
Monday
- Warner music group
- NXP
Tuesday
- UPS
- Pfizer
- Alphabet
- Chipotle
- Amazon
Wednesday
- Humana
- Qualcomm
- PayPal
- eBay
- Sony
Thursday
- Merck
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Clorox Company
- Activision Blizzard
- Ford
Friday
- Regeneron
- Sanofi
- Estée Lauder
- Cardinal Health