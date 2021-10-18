The earnings calendar for the week kicks in tomorrow

Netflix, Philip Morris, Johnson & Johnson, United airlines highlight the releases tomorrow









Tuesday, October 19 United Airlines



Interactive Brokers Group



Bank of New York Mellon



Travelers Companies



Procter & Gamble



Halliburton



Intuitive Surgical



Netflix



Philip Morris



Johnson & Johnson



Erickson

For the rest of the week, IBM, AT&T, Intel, Chipotle, Tesla, Verizon are some of the big names reporting. Below is the schedule per day



Wednesday, October 20

Abbott Laboratories



IBM



Verizon



CSX



Tesla



Kinder Morgan



Winnebago



Anthem



Biogen



Lam Research

Thursday, October 21

American Airlines



AutoNation



Southwest Airlines



AT&T



Whirlpool



Celanese



Intel



Chipotle Mexican Grill



Nucor



Dow Inc.



Freeport McMoran



Crocs

Snap

Matel Friday, October 22

American Express



Honeywell international



Schlumberger



Tuesday, October 19Wednesday, October 20Thursday, October 21Friday, October 22

The earnings calendar for the week kicks off in earnest tomorrow with Netflix leading the charge.