The earnings calendar for the week kicks in tomorrow

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | earnings

Netflix, Philip Morris, Johnson & Johnson, United airlines  highlight the releases tomorrow

The earnings calendar for the week kicks off in earnest tomorrow with Netflix leading the charge. 

Other major releases include:

Tuesday, October 19
  • United Airlines
  • Interactive Brokers Group
  • Bank of New York Mellon
  • Travelers Companies
  • Procter & Gamble
  • Halliburton
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Netflix
  • Philip Morris
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Halliburton
  • Erickson
For the rest of the week, IBM, AT&T, Intel, Chipotle, Tesla, Verizon are some of the big names reporting. Below is the schedule per day

Wednesday, October 20
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • IBM
  • Verizon
  • CSX
  • Tesla
  • Kinder Morgan
  • Winnebago
  • Anthem
  • Biogen
  • Lam Research
Thursday, October 21
  • American Airlines
  • AutoNation
  • Southwest Airlines
  • AT&T
  • Whirlpool
  • Celanese
  • Intel
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • Nucor
  • Dow Inc.
  • Freeport McMoran
  • Crocs
  • Snap
  • Matel
Friday, October 22
  • American Express
  • Honeywell international
  • Schlumberger 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose