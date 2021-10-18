The earnings calendar for the week kicks in tomorrow
Netflix, Philip Morris, Johnson & Johnson, United airlines highlight the releases tomorrowThe earnings calendar for the week kicks off in earnest tomorrow with Netflix leading the charge.
Other major releases include:
Tuesday, October 19
- United Airlines
- Interactive Brokers Group
- Bank of New York Mellon
- Travelers Companies
- Procter & Gamble
- Halliburton
- Intuitive Surgical
- Netflix
- Philip Morris
- Johnson & Johnson
- Erickson
For the rest of the week, IBM, AT&T, Intel, Chipotle, Tesla, Verizon are some of the big names reporting. Below is the schedule per day
Wednesday, October 20
- Abbott Laboratories
- IBM
- Verizon
- CSX
- Tesla
- Kinder Morgan
- Winnebago
- Anthem
- Biogen
- Lam Research
- American Airlines
- AutoNation
- Southwest Airlines
- AT&T
- Whirlpool
- Celanese
- Intel
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Nucor
- Dow Inc.
- Freeport McMoran
- Crocs
- Snap
- Matel
- American Express
- Honeywell international
- Schlumberger