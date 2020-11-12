The ECB Forum is over. What did the markets do?
Technical Analysis
The before and after from the ECB Forum
Before snapshot:
- Gold, +$13.16 or 0.17% at $1878.89
- S&P index -16.84 points or -0.47% at 3555.82
- NASDAQ index -18.92 points or -0.16% at 11767.50
- Dow industrial average -150.69 points or -0.51% at 29246
- 10 year yield 0.902%, -7.2 basis points
- 30 year 1.673%, -6.8 basis points
- EURUSD 1.1814
- GBPUSD 1.3149
- USDJPY 105.13
- USDCHF 0.9138
- USDCAD 1.3105
- AUDUSD 0.7266
- NZDUSD 0.6875
After snapshot
- Gold, plus $13.56 or 0.73% at $1879.29. Up $0.40
- S&P index -39.73 points or -1.11% at 3532.93. Down -23 points
- NASDAQ index -78.868 points or -0.67% at 11707.56. Down -60 points
- Dow industrial average -341.01 points or -1.16% at 29056.62. Down -191 points
- 10 year yield 0.896%, -7.9 basis points. Down 0.7 bps
- 30 year bond yield 1.667%, -7.4 basis points. Down -0.6 bps
- EURUSD 1.1803, down 11 pips
- GBPUSD 1.3120, down 29 pips
- USDJPY 105.21, up 8 pips
- USDCHF 0.9152. up 14 pips
- USDCAD 1.3135, up 20 pips
- AUDUSD 0.7243, down -23 pips
- NZDUSD 0.6854, down 21 pips