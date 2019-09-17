The EUR is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mostly higher

As the day in North America begins, the EUR is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. The USD is sitting toward the top of the rankings as the Fed starts their two day meeting, and another day removed from the Iran drone strike.





The trading ranges are modest with the major pairs vs the USD at 42 pips or below. All the other pairs are mostly very well contained as well. The EURUSD is trading near the day's extreme (higher). The other pairs are off extremes.













IN the other markets:

Spot gold is up $5.30 or 1.18% at $1503.82

WTI crude oil has retraced a bit of the strong gains with the price down -$0.81 or -1.30% at $62.10









In the European debt markets, the yields are mixed in the benchmark 10 year sector.







In the pre-market for US stocks, major indices are lower:





Dow, -53 points

S&P down -3.25 points

Nasdaq, -7 points In the European markets: German DAX, -0.4%

France's CAC, -0.1%

UK's FTSE, unchanged

Spains Ibex, -0.75%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.62%



In the US debt market, yields are lower with a slight flattening of the yield curve: