The EUR is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as the new trading week begins in North America

The USD is mixed

As the North American session begins for the week, the EUR is the strongest and the AUD is thte weakest. The USD is mixed after the stellar jobs report on Friday. The China data over the weekend saw exports contracting but imports expanded. The US is getting closer to a USMCA conclusion according to the WSJ and other sources.









The ranges (apart for the GBP as the election approaches) are even more contained than normal. The EURUSD, USDJPY, and AUDUSD have 20-29 pip ranges (which is low), but the USDCHF, USDCAD (one day after their very weak jobs report) and NZDUSD all have ranges less than 20 pips.









In other markets:

Spot gold is up $4.09 or 0.28% at $1464.26



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.58 or -0.98% at $58.62

in the premarket for US equities the futures are implying a lower opening:



Dow, -27 points

NASDAQ index -7.87 points



S&P index, -2.06 points

Each of the US major indices close with solid gains on Friday after the US jobs report with the Dow up 1.22% in the NASDAQ index up 1.0%.







In the European market, the major indices are lower:



German DAX, -0.18%



UK's FTSE 100, unchanged



France's CAC, -0.48%



Spain's Ibex, unchanged



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.7%

The US yields are modestly lower with the 2 year -0.2 basis points and the 10 year -1.2 basis points:







The European benchmark 10 year yields are also trading with declines.

