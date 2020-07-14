The EUR is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is mixed
As NA traders enter for the day, the EUR is the strongest followed closely by the AUD. The GBP and NZD are the weakest currencies. That implies a continued rise in the EURGBP (it bottom then rose sharply in trading yesterday). The AUDNZD is also on the move to the upside as well. The USD is mixed today with gains vs. the GBP, NZD, JPY and CAD and declines vs the EUR, CHF and AUD. US stocks are rebounding relatively modestly today. JP Morgan (up 1.76%) and Citicorp (up 1.36%) announced better earnings thanks to higher trading revenues. Wells Fargo (-3.66%) did not beat and slashed dividends to $0.10 from $0.50 as a result. Each of the banks put aside larger sums for loan loss provisions as they face the prospects from the impact of the coronavirus. Earnings season is officially underway with the release of some key bank earnings today. Some other key earnings to be announced this week include:
Wednesday, July 15
- Bank of New York Mellon
- U.S. Bancorp
- PNC financial services group
- Goldman Sachs
- Alcoa
- UnitedHealth group
- Bank of America
- Charles Schwab Corp.
- Morgan Stanley
- Netflix
- Johnson & Johnson
- Domino's Pizza
- JB Hunt Transport Services
- BlackRock
The ranges and changes are showing the up and down mixed conditions in the pairs vs the USD. The AUDUSD is trading near the highs after trading lower earlier in the session. The EURGBP and EURJPY are trading higher and near the session highs as well. The AUDNZD is also near the session high. Although the EURJPY is higher, the other JPY crosses are showing mixed results.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $-2.95 or -0.17% at $1799.85
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.35 or -0.87% at $39.75
- Dow futures are implying a rise of 150 points
- S&P futures are implying a rise of 13 points
- NASDAQ index futures are implying rise of 62 points
- German DAX, -1.1%
- France's CAC, -1.5%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.6%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.9%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading mostly lower. The UK yields are trading down the most at -3.2 basis points. Italian yields are up modestly at 0.2 basis points.