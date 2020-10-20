The EUR is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed/modestly higher

As the NA session begins, a bit of optimism is creeping in to the markets on a coronavirus deal with Pelosi saying the gap was narrowing between the two sides. Both sides will speak today. It is also the self imposed deadline that Pelosi set for a deal before the election. The EUR is the strongest. The NZD is the weakest along with the AUD, after RBA's Kent on the back of dovish comments on additional monetary stimulus. The USD is mixed/higher with gains vs the AUD, NZD, JPY, GBP and declines vs the EUR, JPY and CHF. US stocks are higher. Yields are marginally higher. Metals are mixed.









The ranges and changes are somewhat modest relative to 22 day trading ranges. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD are trading at the lows and have been lower since the start (trending lower). The EURUSD is nearer it's high but the GBPUSD is near its low as a rally in the London morning session fizzled near its 200 hour MA at 1.2970 area (EURGBP is trading higher and near its high. The JPY crosses are mixed.







