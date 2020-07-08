The ranges are narrow. The action is up and down.

The EUR is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day. However, all the major currencies are bunched together as up and down trading activity has been the order of the day as traders debate which way to go next. The biggest mover is the EURUSD and the GBPUSD which have moved 0.17% higher (lower USD).









The ranges and changes reflect the up and down characteristic. The low to high trading ranges are well below their 22 day averages. The GBPUSD has the largest range at 59 pips. The USDCHF only has a 27 pip trading range. All the currency pairs has had time below and above the 0.0 unchanged line. The most recent move has seen the dollar go from being stronger to weaker. The EURGBP which fell sharply yesterday until consolidating in the US afternoon, has continued that consolidation today and is unchanged on the day. The JPY crosses were lower but are pointing higher as US stocks are rebounding higher after the up and down (closed lower) session yesterday.









Spot gold as it continue to move higher and has cracked above the $1800 level for the 1st time since 2011. Gold has moved up by around 19% in 2020 as fears of a 2nd wave of the coronavirus push investors into the precious metal.

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.10 or 0.27% at $40.73



Dow futures are implying a 17 point gain



S&P futures are implying a 4.6 point gain



NASDAQ index futures are implying a 53 point gain



German DAX, -0.7%



France's CAC, -0.7%



UK's FTSE 100, my 0.1%



Spain's Ibex, -1.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2%











In other markets:In the premarket for US stocks the futures are implying higher levelsIn the European stock markets the major indices are lowerIn the US debt market, yields are modestly higher. The yield curve is steeper by about 1 basis pointIn the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower with Germany 10 year -2.2 basis points and leading the way to the downside.