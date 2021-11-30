The euro claws back half of the Powell decline

Some nice buying the euro

EUR/USD isn't where I would have expected to see some of the most-aggressive USD selling after the surprisingly hawkish comments from Powell but that's how it's unfolding.





Whether that's due to month-end or genuine euro-buying interest is another story.





For now though, the euro has recovered to the 50% retracement of the drop. It will need to get above 1.1332 and the 61.8% retracement to convince me this isn't a bounce to consider selling.



