The Euro Stoxx index holds on for the 10th straight day of gains

German Dax new record high. France's CAD works closer to the 2000 high

The Euro Stoxx index is holding onto a small gain, making it 10 straight higher closes for that index. The German Dax moved higher and closed at another record. The France's CAC moved higher and got closer to the September 2000 all time high.





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.3%.



France's CAC, +0.2%



UK FTSE 100, +0.4%

Spain's Ibex, +0.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%

For the week, the major indices are all up on the week:

German DAX, +1.4%



France's CAC, +1.1%



UK's FTSE 100 +1.3%



Spain's Ibex +1.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.5%

As mentioned the Euro Stoxx index has moved higher for 10 consecutive days. That is a record streak. The gain has been around 3.3% over that two week period. It trades at a all time high.







