The EURUSD continues the ups and downs. Heading back down in early NY trading

1.1000 on the topside. The 100 hour MA at 1.09708 and 1.0962-67 on the downside

The EURSD continues to trade between support and resistance in up and down trading. The high water mark remains at 1.1000. The low water mark is down at the 100 hour MA (at 1.09708), and the swing area at the 1.0962-671. We are currently trading down at the 100 hour MA after rising to a high for the day at 1.09955.













On a run higher the 1.1022-25 is the next target.



The range over the last 3 days has a low of 1.0956 (the break lower was brief on Friday). The high is 1.1000. That is only 44 pips over 3+ days. That ain't a lot of movement. At some point, the pair will break out of the range and run. Be aware.



If the lower levels are broken, the pair will start to look back toward the 200 hour MA at 1.09462.