The EURUSD has moved lower to test swing support/100 hour MA

The pair has moved back below the 200 day MA

The EURUSD has traded to a new low for the day, and in the process has broken back below the 200 day MA at 1.1886 area, and moved toward the low swing area seen over the last few days between 1.1861 and 1.18677. The 100 hour MA has now moved up into that area at 1.18617.









The low just reached 1.18665.





At the high yesterday and again today, the pair moved above a swing high area between 1.19093 and 1.19149. The high reached 1.19268 yesterday and 1.19195 today. Those moves higher failed and has helped tilt the bias back down.





So a battle is on with the 200 day MA above and the 100 hour MA/swing area below. A move below the floor support would look toward the 1.18459 and then 1.1835-38 area. A move back above the 200 day MA could see shorts give up and a move back toward the 1.1909-149 area.