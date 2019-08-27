The EURUSD holds support at the 100/200 hour MAs (so far)

Buyers need to get above 1.1113. Sellers need to get below 1.1099.

The EURUSD is mired in an 18 pip trading range today. So both buyers and sellers have had a difficult time making inroads into any sort of trend today.





On the downside however, the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.1099 have been holding support on the day. Yesterday afternoon, sellers took the price below both those moving averages, only to find little support to trend lower.









Having said that, the 1.1113 level (high of a swing level over the last 10 or so days - see yellow area), was broken today, only to show no upside momentum either.







So both buyers and sellers are having a difficult time.





Nevertheless, the levels are defined above and below. A break of the 1.1099 level should lead to lower levels, while a break of the 1.1113 level (and then the highs for the day), should solicit more upside momentum.





The 18 pip trading range is not going to cut it today. Look for an extension on a break. If you have a bias lean against the opposite extreme (with stops on a break).