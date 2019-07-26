The EURUSD moved lower and extended the lowly year's range.

If you did not see my latest video produced on Monday, you might want to look at it over the weekend.

I produced a video on Monday and released it on Tuesday. If you did not get to see it, it focuses on the non-trending EURUSD in 2019. Yes, the range was extended this week for the year with a new low at 1.1100 but that only increased the year's range from 463 pips to 469 pips. With more than 1/2 the year gone that only represents about 40% of what has been the lowest annual range in 18 year of 1143 pips. In other words, this year is still non-trending.



What does that mean? I talk about it in this video. Have a great weekend.







