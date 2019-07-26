The EURUSD moved lower and extended the lowly year's range.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

If you did not see my latest video produced on Monday, you might want to look at it over the weekend.

I produced a video on Monday and released it on Tuesday.  If you did not get to see it, it focuses on the non-trending EURUSD in 2019.  Yes, the range was extended this week for the year with a new low at 1.1100 but that only increased the year's range from 463 pips to 469 pips. With more than 1/2 the year gone that only represents about 40% of what has been the lowest annual range in 18 year of 1143 pips.  In other words, this year is still non-trending. 

What does that mean?  I talk about it in this video.  Have a great weekend. 



