The EURUSD technical levels are defined and looking for the next shove

Topside trend line and 200 hour MA

The EURUSD technical levels are defined and traders are looking for the next move.









As mentioned in an earlier post, the 1.1097 trend line hurdle needed to get to and through for a more bullish bias. It could not be broken. The price rotated back down.





Earlier today, the 200 hour MA stalled the fall. On Monday, there were early buyers against the level as well. That MA comes in at 1.10697 (and rising) currently.





In between is the 100 hour MA and 50% at 1.10775-793. The price is above each. As a result, the buyers have a little more control.





The price is trying to tilt back to the upside and retested that topside trend line. Can it get a shove?







