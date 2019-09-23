The First Lady opens the trading for the week....

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Melania Trump opens trading on the NYSE today

Melania Trump rings the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange

The US stocks are open with the honors for ringing the opening bell done by First Lady Melania Trump surrounded by local school children as part of her Be Best initiative.  Later she will join her husband at the UN.  Pres. Trump will address the General Assembly of the UN tomorrow.

The US major indices are opening lower.  A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index -6.7 points or -0.23% at 2985.60
  • NASDAQ -13.5 points or -0.17% at 8104
  • Dpw is dpwm -67 points or -0.24% to 26871
In other markets:

  • Spot gold is up $2.84 or 0.19% $1519.70
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.20 or 0.34% at $58.29
In the US debt market yields are lower.  The two-year is down -2.3 basis points. The 10 year is down -2.9 basis points.

US yields are trading lower


