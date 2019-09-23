The First Lady opens the trading for the week....

Melania Trump opens trading on the NYSE today









The US stocks are open with the honors for ringing the opening bell done by First Lady Melania Trump surrounded by local school children as part of her Be Best initiative. Later she will join her husband at the UN. Pres. Trump will address the General Assembly of the UN tomorrow.





The US major indices are opening lower. A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index -6.7 points or -0.23% at 2985.60



NASDAQ -13.5 points or -0.17% at 8104



Dpw is dpwm -67 points or -0.24% to 26871





Spot gold is up $2.84 or 0.19% $1519.70

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.20 or 0.34% at $58.29

In the US debt market yields are lower. The two-year is down -2.3 basis points. The 10 year is down -2.9 basis points.











ForexLive

In other markets: