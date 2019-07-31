The GBP beats out the dollar as the strongest currency on the day

The NZD was weakest

The GBP beat out the USD as the strongest currency of the day. The USD fell against all the majors with the exception of the GBP. The greenback fell -0.07% against the pound. The dollar also rose just a little less against the other currencies as well.









The weakest currency was the NZD. The EUR also was hit against most of the majors. It corrected some of the EURGBP gains seen in conjuntion with the GBPUSDs 400 pip plunge over the last week of trading. It also extended to new 2019 lows vs the USD, falling below the 1.1100 level in the process.