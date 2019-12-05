The GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed

As the North American session begins, the GBP is the strongest (for the 2nd dsya running) and the AUD is the weakest (hurt by weaker retail sales and lower trade surplus) The USD is mixed with gains vs the AUD, offset by modest declines vs teh GBP, EUR and CAD. The USDJPY, USDCHF and NZDUSD are near unchanged on the day.













In other markets, the snapshot is showing: spot gold is trading up $1.78 or 0.12% at $1476.40



WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.23 or 0.39% $58.66. The OPEC+ meetings meetings are starting today in Vienna with eyes on production

In the premarket for US stocks the futures are implying a higher opening:

Dow, +91.22 points

S&P index, +8.5 points



NASDAQ index, +31 points

In the European markets the major indices are mostly higher:

German DAX, unchanged



France's CAC, +0.7%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%



Spain's Ibex, +0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.4%

In the US debt market, yields are little changed:





In the European debt market, yields are up marginally:





ForexLive

The ranges and changes are showing limited price action. Against the USD, the EUR, JPY, CHF, CAD are all trading in a less thatn 27 pip trading range. The GBPUSD has the largest range but is limited vs its 22 day average. The AUDUSD and USDCAD are both trading at/near session lows but going the opposite way vs the USD. The AUD is reacting to the weaker data in Australia overnight. The CAD has follow through buying (lower USDCAD) on the back of the less dovish/more hawkish or posiitve Bank of Canada yesterday.