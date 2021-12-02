The GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

OPEC+ could keep the pace of 400K production increases in play, or lower increases to 200K or stop the production increases all together in reaction to omicron concerns. All options are on the table as ministers meet.





The claims data will be the latest look at US jobs ahead of the monthly jobs report tomorrow from the BLS. That report is expected to show a job gains of 553K (vs 531K last month). The claims is expected to come in at 238K vs last weeks dip to 199K.





Fed speak will be highlighted by Bostic, Quarles, Barkin and Daly who are all scheduled to speak. Chair Powell reaffirmed his shift to a faster taper and concerns about inflation that could lead to earlier tightenings during his testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee yesterday.





Stocks are set to open mixed with the Nasdaq lower on the day. Apple shares are lower (near 3% in premarket trading) on the back of slower sales due to supply constraints.





The flattening of the US yield curve continues as markets setup for a tighter Fed policy.





The omicron variant news knocked stocks lower yesterday, and that storyline will play out in real time going forward as the market reacts to the latest news headlines (rightly or wrongly). The announcement of the initial case in the US yesterday, sent stocks into a tumble yesterday with the major indices closing at/near session lows. US has tightened travel requirements for overseas travelers to the US.





A snapshot of other markets are showing: