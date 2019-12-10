The GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter the day

The USD is mixed again. The EURUSD is stuck again

As North American traders enter for the day, the GBP is the strongest. The AUD is the weakest. The USD is mixed. The EURUSD is making a 20 something pip range at the start of the NY session a habit. Key stories into the day. The GBP is keeping the "Boris will gain a majority" idea alive. The US/China clock is ticking and the feeling is not great.















Spot gold is up $6 or 0.41% at $1467.55

WTI crude oil is down -$0.42 or-0.71% at $58.61 In the US stock market, the major indices are heading lower in reaction to fears of US/China troubles. Yesterday the major indices fell by -0.32% (S&P index) to -0.4% (NASDAQ index). The decline just shy snapped a 3 day win streak for the major indices

Dow , -123 points

S&P index, -12.36 points



NASDAQ index, -44.99 points

In the European stock markets they too are coming off a losing session yesterday and are down in trading today:

German DAX, -1.33%



France's CAC, -0.69%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.9%



Spain's Ibex, 0.86%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.22%

In the US debt market yields are down -1 to -1.5 basis points. The US treasury will auction off 9 year and 11 month notes at 1 PM today after a successful 3 year note auction yesterday.





In the European debt market yields are heading the other way is investors exit but in a marginal way.





The ranges and changes are looking like yesterday's graph with the GBPUSD showing some life, but the rest of the pairs meh. The major pairs - apart from the GBPUSD - have ranges of 32 or lower with the EURUSD at 22 pips, the USDCAD at 21 pips and the USDJPY only having a 15 pip trading range.