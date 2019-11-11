The GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as the NA session begins

The USD is mostly lower

Hong Kong unrest, US-China hopes fade a bit on rollback worries, and now the Farage story out the UK has the markets moving a bit - especially in the GBP pairs. The GBP is clearly the strongest of the majors with decent gains vs all the major currencies. The AUD and the USD are the weakest.









Looking at ranges and changes charts below, the spikes in the ranges are in the GBP pairs as they react to the Farage comments. Those pairs are also trading near there highs (for the GBP) as well. The other major pairs vs the US show a decent rise in the NZDUSD as it corrects higher to test the 100 hour MA at 0.63622 currently. The USDCHF is trending lower and trading at session lows (flight into to the safety of the CHF). The EURUSD only has a 22 pip trading range but it is trading at session highs as NA traders enter for the day. So it is working in that direction.









In other markets as the North American session begins is showing:

spot gold is trading up $3 or 0.21% at $1462



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.58 or -1.01% at $56.66

In the US stock market, the futures are implying a lower opening:

Dow -132 points

S&P -13.25 points

Nasdaq -39 points In the European stock market, major indices are lower:

German Dax, -0.3%

France's CAC -0.1%

UK FTSE 100, -1.0%

Spain's Ibex, -0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.3% The US debt market is closed to day in observance of Veteran's Day (stocks are open though).





In the Europenan debt market, yields are mixed, with flights in to the German, France and UK and investors shunning the Spain (no majority in elections), Italy and Portugal.







