The GBP is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as NA traders enter

The USD is tilting lower

As North American traders enter for the day, the GBP is the strongest of the major currencies, while the CAD is the weakest. The USD is tilting more to the downside with only the CHF and CAD holdiing a modest gains vs the USD.















In other markets: In other markets:

spot gold is currently down $-3.83 or -0.26% at $1467.70



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.36 or +0.61% of $57.36

In the premarket for US stocks the major indices have just moved higher after the report from South China morning Post saying the deal is close to being complete with tariff removal the only stumbling block.



Dow, +45 points



S&P, +5.5 points



NASDAQ +11 points

In the US debt market, yields are trading a bit higher with the 10 year up 1.5 basis points and the 2 year up 2.3 basis points





In the benchmark 10 year note sector in Europe yields are also mostly higher.





ForexLive

The ranges and changes showing the GBPUSD with the largest range among the majors and trading mostly to the upside. The pair held support at the lows against the 100 hour MA (currently at 1.2929 and moving higher) before moving higher. The GBPJPY has the largest overall range and is higher by 41 pips on the day after moving down early in the Asian session before reversing and moving higher. It trades near session highs currently.