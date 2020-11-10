The GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA trader enter for the day
Technical Analysis
In other markets:
In Europe, the benchmark 10 year yields are also marginally higher after surging during yesterday's trading:
The USD is mixed in choppy trading conditions
As North American traders enter for the day, the GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The GBP is finding buyers on hopes of COVID vaccine/Brexit progress. The GBPUSD trades at the highest level since September 4th. The CHF is continuing it's run to the upside started yesterday. The USDCHF moved above its 200 hour MA yesterday at 0.91137 in the NY trading session and tested that line in the Asian session (low was at 0.91147) before moving to new highs in the European morning session (0.91747 was the high today).
The ranges and changes are mixed with EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD all within 12 pips of unchanged on the day. The GBP pairs are the biggest movers with all the pairs favoring the GBP but off extreme levels as well. The JPY crosses are all below the unchanged lines with the exception of the GBPJPY. However, the pairs are only marginally changed from the closing levels and well off session lows.
- Spot gold is trading rebounding with the price up $19.78 or 1.05% at $1882.60
- Spot silver is up $0.09 or 0.39% at $24.19
- WTI crude oil futures are up by $0.33 or 0.82% $40.62
- Dow +182 points
- S&P, -7.5 points
- Nasdaq -190 points
- German Dax, +0.16%.
- France's CAC, +1.1%
- UK FTSE 100, +1.3%
- Spain's Ibex +2.5%
- Italiy's FTSE MIB, -0.12%
