The GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is the strongest
As the North American traders enter for the day, the GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The USD is more positive on the day with declines only vs the GBP (it is near unchanged vs the CAD and NZD). The US stock market remains anxious about the stock market and that will likely continue until the testimony from Powell which is to begin at 10 AM ET. The declines are led by the tech sector once again (it fell -2.46% yesterday). The Dow futures are modestly higher. Interest rates in the US are mixed with the 30 year up 1.2 bp. The 10 year is near unchanged on the day. Bitcoin is lower after trading to the lowest level since February 11.
Looking at the changes and ranges the USDCHF is rising sharply in European trading after moving back above its 100 day MA at 0.89851 - reversing the decline seen in the session yesterday. . The EURUSD moved higher earlier in the session but has since reversed. The GBPUSD is modestly higher vs the USD, but is making a run higher vs the CHF and JPY.
In other markets:
- Bitcoin is trading lower by $6100-$48,880. That is still up from the session low $44,888.08. Yesterday the price of bitcoin fell but rebounded from its intraday low of $46,616. However the rebound stalled right at its 100 hour moving average (currently at $54,864) and started to run back to the downside in trading today.
- Spot gold is trading near unchanged at $1809.63
- Spot silver is trading down $0.21 -0.79% at $27.92
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.27 or 0.44% at $61.68
- S&P index futures are implying a -17.75 point decline after yesterdays -30.21 fall
- Dow industrial average futures are implying a 19.31 point rise after yesterdays 27.37 point rise
- NASDAQ index futures are implying a -231 point decline after yesterdays tumble of 341.416 points
- German DAX, -0.98%
- France's CAC, unchanged
- UK's FTSE 100, unchanged
- Spain's Ibex, +1.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.46%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are higher across the board with Italian yields up the most at 6.9 basis points. French 10 year yields are up 4.4 basis points and getting closer to the 0.0% level. Currently trades at -0.049%.