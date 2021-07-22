The GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a modestly higher open. The major indices have been up for two consecutive days. The S&P and NASDAQ are less than 1% off their highs



In the European equity markets, the major indices are up for the third consecutive day:

German DAX, +0.9%



France's CAC, +0.8%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%



Spain's Ibex, +1.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.0%



In the US debt market, yields are marginally higher with the 10 year up to 1.293% currently. The yield for that benchmark tenor did reach a overnight high of 1.317%. The 10 year yield traded as low as 1.129% earlier this week, before bouncing higher.





The 2-10 year yield spread increase by about one basis point to 108.3 from 107.4 at the close yesterday. It traded below 100 basis points earlier this week.