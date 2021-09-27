The GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as the NA session begins

The USD is stronger to start the US trading week

The GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as the North American session begins. The USD is mostly stronger as rates continue their move higher, US stocks are mixed with the more volatile (and speculative) Nasdaq index lower while the Dow 30 is holding to early gains.









Spot gold is up $1.44 or 0.09% at 1751.42.

Spot silver is up $0.28 or 1.23% $22.66



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.30 or 1.76% $75.28



Bitcoin is trading at $43,518.81

in the US stock market, the premarket for US shares are mixed with the Dow holding onto small gains. The NASDAQ is moving lower.

Dow +20 points after Friday's 33.18 point rise



S&P minus -14 points after Friday's 6.48 point rise



NASDAQ -127 points after Friday's -4.54 point decline

in the European equity markets, the major indices are mostly higher

German DAX, +0.3%



France's CAC, +0.25%



UK's FTSE 100 -0.1%



Spain's Ibex +1.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.2%

in the US debt market yields are higher





In other markets as North American traders enter for the day show: