The GBP is the strongest and the EUR is the weakest as NA session awaits the jobs

In other markets, the snapshot shows:

Spot gold is down -$29.38 or -1.54% at $1884.

Spot silver is down -$0.65 or -2.35% at $26.49

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.92 or 1.79% at $51.72



The price of bitcoin on Coinbase moved to yet another all-time record level of $41,794. I came after dipping to a low of $36,565.08. The current price is trading just over $41,000 up around $1300 on the day as investors continue to plow into the digital currency

in the premarket for US stocks, the major futures are implying higher levels



Dow, +100 points 87 points

S&P index +12 points



NASDAQ index +68 points

Each of the major indices closed at record levels yesterday.







In Europe, the major indices are trading mixed:



German DAX, +0.7%



France's CAC, +0.4%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.12%



Spain's Ibex, +0.3%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.4%

in the US debt market, yields are marginally higher, with the 2-10 year spread steady at around 95 basis points:











In the European debt market, yields are mixed with German knee, France, and UK benchmark 10 year yields up marginally, while Spain, Italy, Portugal yields are trading lower:









