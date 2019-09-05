The GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA trader enter for the day

The USD is mostly lower

The GBP is continuing the run higher as lawmakers take control from PM Johnson and no-deal Brexit fear dissipate. The JPY is the weakest as the Pavlovian reaction to US/China deal hopes increases with the willingness to schedule meetings for October. That also has the CHF lower today as "risk on" flows have traders exiting those currencies.









In what has been the pattern of late, the GBP pairs are outperfoming their peers in terms of ranges and changes. Today, the price action did have the currency trade lower before surging back to the upside. The GBPUSD is trading at the highest level since July 29. In the morning snapshot, the JPY pairs are trading near/at high levels for the day.









Spot gold is trading down $8.95 or -0.58% at $1543.38



WTI crude oil futures are trading up by $0.18 or 0.32% $56.44

in the US premarket for stocks, futures are implying sharply higher openings:

Dow, +236 points

S&P +24 points



NASDAQ +84 points

In the European equity markets, most indices are higher with the exception of the UK FTSE the back of the stronger GBP;

German DAX, +0.82%



France's CAC, +0.98%



UK's FTSE, -0.7%



Spains Ibex, +1.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, 0.6%

In the US debt market yields are higher, with gains of 3 to 4 basis points across the curve:





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also sharply higher with UK yields up 8 basis points leading the way:







ForexLive

In other markets: