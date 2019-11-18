The GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mixed

As the North American session begins, the GBP is the strongest on more confidence for a Conservative victory at the upcomng election. The JPY is the weakest, continuing the declne that had the pair the weakest of the majors on Friday. US stocks are higher. Rates are higher. Gold is lower. Asia stocks closed higher despite more violence in Hong Kong. European stocks are mixed.















Spot gold is down $9.76 or -0.66% at $1458.54



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.23 or -0.40% at $57.49

In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying higher openings:

The Dow industrial average is up 54 points



The S&P index is up 4 points



The NASDAQ index is up 19 points

In the European markets the stock indices are mixed:

German DAX, -0.1%



France's CAC, -0.1%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.36%



Spain's Ibex, +0.1%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged

In the US debt market yields are up by about 1 to 2 basis points





In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mixed once again with German, France and UK yields, little higher and Spain, Italy and Portugal a little lower:





The ranges and changes are showing the activity in the GBP pairs leads the way. Those pairs are off the extemess though. THe USDJPY opened lower, but did recover and is trading back above its 200 day and 200 hour MAs at 108.9092 area. The GBPJPY is surging and is the biggest mover of the majors today.