The GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is weaker
The GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as North American traders enter for the day. The GBP and EUR have both recovered as hopes for passage of a recovery fund started to turn. The USD is mostly weaker with the JPY, but declines are relatively modest for a summer Monday. US conronavirus cases continued rise over the weekend globally and in the US. There is no US data today. In Washington there will be stimulus discussions Earnings this week will start to heat up with Microsoft, Intel, IBM among some of the companies reporting this week. Astra Zeneca is supposed to speak about the results of their coronavirus vaccine.
'
The ranges and changes show the GBP's down and up moves and oversized range for the day at 124 pips. The EURUSD had a similar move - only smaller in scope. The JPY pairs are higher on the day.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading up $3.50 or 0.20% at $1814
- WTI crude oil futures trading down $0.30 or -0.74% of $40.29
- S&P index is trading down -7 points
- NASDAQ index is trading up 18 points
- Dow industrial average down down 87 points
- German DAX, plus 0 point 4%
- France's CAC, +0.11%
- UK's FTSE 100, -014%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.28%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.3%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading lower as well as investors are feeling more comfortable as well in the EU. .