The USD is tilted to the downside.

The GBP is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is tilting to the downside. The Colonial pipeline is still down after a ransomware attack but is not supposed to disrupt supply for long. The price of copper and iron ore reached new all time highs overnight. The US will continue to digest the weaker than expected employment report "the Monday after", but the stock market rotation continues with S&P and Dow higher (and at record levels) while the Nasdaq index is down in pre-market trading. On Friday, the Nasdaq led the way higher with a gain of 119.40 points. The UK risk of a Scottish breakup was averted for now at least.









Looking at the ranges and changes, The GBPUSD has seen the biggest moves on the Scottish news with all the GBP pairs higher and with oversized ranges (relative to their 22 day averages). For the other pairs, the ranges are more less impressive but decent for a Monday. The USDCAD is lower once again and trades at a new low going back to September 2017 (the 2017 low at 1.20612 is getting closer with a low today of 1.20937.









Spot gold is up $8.56 or 0.47% $1839.75

spot silver is up $0.28 or 1.05% or $27.73

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.56 or 0.86% at $65.46

Bitcoin is down $100 or -0.14% at $57860. Dogecoin fell after Elon Musk's SNL hosting did not bring the promotion traders were expecting

Ethereum did reach a new record over the weekend and is currently trading at $4100 The premarket for US stocks are showing mixed results: S&P index up 4.65 points points. On Friday the index rose 30.98 points to a new all-time record

Dow up 122 points. On Friday the index rose 229.23 points to a new all-time record

NASDAQ index down 43 points. Friday the index rose 119.40 points. in the European equity markets, the major indices are mixed: in the European equity markets, the major indices are mixed: German DAX, -0.1%

Francis CAC, -0.1%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.1%

Spain's Ibex, +0.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5% in the US debt market, yields are mixed:



in the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are also trading with mixed results:



