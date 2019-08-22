The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

USD is mixed/stronger

The GBP is the strongest, while the NZD is the weakest. The USD is mixed but tilted to the stronger side. Fed's George expressed her desire to keep rates unchanged. The EUR had an up and down session after better PMI data led to a spike in the EURUSD, but then a fall back down to new week lows at 1.1062. We are back near unchanged on the day.









The ranges and changes are showing the GBP pairs leading the way. The EUR pairs were also more volatile with price action up and down (trading near the middle of the ranges for the EUR pairs).





Spot gold si down -$8.00 or -0.54% at $1494.60

WTI crude is up $0.41 or 0.70% at $56.08 In the premarket for US stocks, levels are higher: Dow is up 74 points

S&P is up 8.5 points

Naddaq is up 17 points In the US debt market, yields are moving higher:



In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year yields are also trading the upside today after the better PMI data.



ForexLive

In other markets: