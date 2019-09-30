The GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Technical Analysis
The USD is mostly higher to start the trading week
As the day begins the GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher and just behind the GBP as the strongest of the majors. .
The ranges and changes are showing the EURUSD and the USDCHF is near the extreme levels. The EURUSD is testing the lows for the day after falling below the 1.0900 level. There is a large expire of options at the 1.0900 level and the fall below seemed to trigger stops. The EURUSD is trading at yet another new low for the year and since 2017.
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $14 or -0.93% at $1483
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.66 or -1.18% at $55.26
- The Dow Jones industrial average is up 67 points
- The S&P index is up 8.5 points
- NASDAQ is up 29 points points
- German DAX, 0.12%
- France's CAC, 0.2%
- UK's FTSE, unchanged
- Spain's Ibex, 0.4%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, 0.2%
A snapshot of the European yields show benchmark 10 year yields are mixed.