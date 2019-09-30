The GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The USD is mostly higher to start the trading week

As the day begins the GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher and just behind the GBP as the strongest of the majors. .







The ranges and changes are showing the EURUSD and the USDCHF is near the extreme levels. The EURUSD is testing the lows for the day after falling below the 1.0900 level. There is a large expire of options at the 1.0900 level and the fall below seemed to trigger stops. The EURUSD is trading at yet another new low for the year and since 2017.









Spot gold is trading down $14 or -0.93% at $1483

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.66 or -1.18% at $55.26

The Dow Jones industrial average is up 67 points

The S&P index is up 8.5 points

NASDAQ is up 29 points points

German DAX, 0.12%

France's CAC, 0.2%

UK's FTSE, unchanged

Spain's Ibex, 0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB, 0.2%









In other markets:In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a higher openingIn the European market, major indices are lower:In the US debt market yields are trading marginally higherA snapshot of the European yields show benchmark 10 year yields are mixed.