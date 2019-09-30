The GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | forex

The USD is mostly higher to start the trading week

As the day begins the GBP is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest.   The USD is mostly higher and just behind the GBP as the strongest of the majors. .  

The USD is mostly higher to start the trading week
The ranges and changes are showing the EURUSD and the USDCHF is near the extreme levels. The EURUSD is testing the lows for the day after falling below the 1.0900 level. There is a large expire of options at the 1.0900 level and the fall below seemed to trigger stops. The EURUSD is trading at yet another new low for the year and since 2017.

the ranges and changes of the major currency pairs
In other markets:
  • Spot gold is trading down $14 or -0.93% at $1483
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.66 or -1.18% at $55.26
In the premarket for US stocks, the futures are implying a higher opening
  • The Dow Jones industrial average is up 67 points
  • The S&P index is up  8.5 points
  • NASDAQ is up 29 points points
In the European market, major indices are lower:
  • German DAX, 0.12%
  • France's CAC, 0.2%
  • UK's FTSE, unchanged
  • Spain's Ibex, 0.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, 0.2%
In the US debt market yields are trading marginally higher

US yields are mostly higher
A snapshot of the European yields show benchmark 10 year yields are mixed.

European yields are mixed
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose