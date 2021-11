The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

The GBP is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as North American traders enter for the day. The USD is mostly higher with gains vs most of the currencies with the exception of the GBP. The dollar is also little changed vs the EUR and AUD in the morning snapshot. Overnight UK unemployment rate fell to 4.3% from 4.5%, with claimant count change at -14.9K vs -39.2K estimate. The data keeps the hope for a December rate rise and helped to support the GBP Bitcoin plunged below $60K to a low of $58563 before rebounding back above the $60K level (it currently trades down around -4.3% at $60800). Today, US retail sales will be the highlighted economic release at 8;30 AM ET. Industrial production and capacity utilization will also be released along with business inventories and some NAHB housing data. Fed speak includes Barkin, Bostic, and Daily (all in the US afternoon). US stocks are modestly higher. US yields are modestly lower in early trade.